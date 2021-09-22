Former Penn State defensive end Odafe Oweh had a breakout NFL performance on Sunday night in a critical matchup.

The stellar evening from Oweh earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors Wednesday morning.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week in his SECOND WEEK IN THE NFL 🔥Congrats @JaysonOweh ‼️ pic.twitter.com/4wUMmq8ant — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens' rookie edge rusher had three tackles and one tackle for loss against the Chiefs, but made the play of the night with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had the job of running down the clock, was stripped by Oweh. He recovered the fumble himself and allowed the Ravens to get the ball back and ice the game on the ensuing drive.

Baltimore went on to win 36-35 after its crucial contribution from the team’s first-round draft choice.

