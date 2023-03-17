Penn State lost a member of its football lettermen on Thursday night.

Former Nittany Lion defensive end Matthew Rice died at 41 after a long battle with brain cancer, friend and fellow letterman Aaron Maybin announced on Twitter.

My heart is truly broken today. Lost my brother last night. Words can’t even express the loss. This one hits hard man. pic.twitter.com/G63cDQxH09 — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) March 17, 2023

A three-year starter and All-Big Ten selection at Penn State, Rice was signed by the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2006, before embarking on stints with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

In 2007, Rice began having seizures, which eventually led to the identification of a tumor in his brain. The tumor required Rice two brain surgeries, according to his GoFundMe, with one resulting in the removal of a tumor from his frontal lobe.

That same year, Rice indulged in his artistic side under the nickname Mateo Blu. Rice started the Blu Art Foundation in 2007 to give back to his hometown community of Baltimore through art and education.

Rice is survived by his wife and 2-year-old daughter, Nola.

