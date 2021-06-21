Former Penn Stater and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history Monday night.

Nassib announced via Instagram that he is gay, making him the first openly gay active player in NFL history.

"Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

Nassib also announced in the video he is donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization "providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25," according to its website.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

A consensus All-American his senior year, Nassib set the Penn State single-season sack record with 15.5 in 2015.

He was also the first Nittany Lion to lead the FBS in multiple categories and win three national awards since fellow Penn Stater Larry Johnson did so in 2002.

