A former Penn State defensive back will enter the open market for the first time in his career.

Cornerback Troy Apke has been released by the Washington Commanders, the team announced Tuesday.

We have also released CB Troy Apke

A steady trend of improvement over his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Apke, now 27, flew up draft boards after running a 4.34 40-yard dash in the 2018 NFL Draft Combine.

Apke’s strong combine performance led him to being drafted in the 4th round of that year’s draft by Washington, and he stuck around with the franchise for four seasons.

Apke played a decent role for Washington’s secondary over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, combining for 61 tackles over those seasons.

Despite appearing in all 17 games in 2021, Apke tallied just six tackles.

