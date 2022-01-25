A pair of former Penn State defenders each made waves in their rookie NFL seasons, culminating in some national recognition on Tuesday.

Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh were each added to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team. Parsons was also selected as the 2021 Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The PFWA selected Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons as the 2021 Rookie and Defensive Rookie of the Year; Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Full All-Rookie honors: pic.twitter.com/B2Qx44F91L — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 25, 2022

Parsons had a standout year, winning a pair of NFL defensive rookie of the month nominations while also setting the Dallas Cowboys’ single-season rookie sack record. He had 84 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles on the year.

Oweh showed flashes on the edge for the Baltimore Ravens after his first-round selection, picking up 33 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The extremely athletic defensive end even lined up at gunner on the punt team once this year.

