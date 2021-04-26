One prominent former Penn Stater is calling it a career in the NFL.
Sean Lee, who spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is officially retiring from football, he told ESPN's Todd Archer.
After 11 seasons with the Cowboys, linebacker Sean Lee tells ESPN he is retiring. Injuries marked his career, but he was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016 and the unquestioned leader of the defense.https://t.co/DOICS1iVqq— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2021
Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler and was selected as a member of the 2016 All-Pro first team.
Despite much of his career being marred by injury, he finished with 802 total tackles and 14 interceptions.