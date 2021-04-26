One prominent former Penn Stater is calling it a career in the NFL.

Sean Lee, who spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is officially retiring from football, he told ESPN's Todd Archer.

Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler and was selected as a member of the 2016 All-Pro first team.

Despite much of his career being marred by injury, he finished with 802 total tackles and 14 interceptions.