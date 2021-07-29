Penn State football spring practice, James Franklin

Head coach James Franklin looks at fans during Penn State football's spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Former Penn State cornerback Joseph Johnson III has found himself a new college-football home.

Johnson has committed to play at Snow College, a junior college in Ephraim, Utah, that was a JUCO football finalist last season.

Johnson never saw time during his brief stint at Penn State but was a 3-star recruit coming in the Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting class.

He has all four years of college eligibility remaining.

