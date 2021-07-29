Former Penn State cornerback Joseph Johnson III has found himself a new college-football home.
Johnson has committed to play at Snow College, a junior college in Ephraim, Utah, that was a JUCO football finalist last season.
After careful consideration , I’ve enrolled in Snow College and will be eligible for transfer after the season this fall. I’ll be apart of the class of 2022 and my recruitment is 100% open! Looking forward to building new relationships. Go Badgers! pic.twitter.com/bOH8ZHy1zY— J3 (@joseph_johnson7) July 29, 2021
Johnson never saw time during his brief stint at Penn State but was a 3-star recruit coming in the Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting class.
He has all four years of college eligibility remaining.
