Aug. 11 Football Practice, The Observer

Penn State football coach James Franklin observes his players during a practice on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Holuba Hall on Penn State's University Park, Pa. campus.

 Jeremiah Hassel

A former Penn State cornerback has announced his second transfer destination in three weeks.

Joseph Johnson III announced Thursday he’ll enroll at Campbell and join the team immediately.

Johnson first announced on July 29 he would be enrolling at junior-college program Snow College, keeping his recruitment open and looking for his next destination at the end of the 2021 season.

The corner didn’t see any time at Penn State, but he has four years of eligibility to use at Campbell.

