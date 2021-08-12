A former Penn State cornerback has announced his second transfer destination in three weeks.

Joseph Johnson III announced Thursday he’ll enroll at Campbell and join the team immediately.

After long consideration and prayer with my family. I have decided to commit and immediately attend Campbell University! THE MOVEMENT IS HERE!!! 110% LOCKED! READY to be PART of this SPECIAL FAMILY!! CHAMPIONSHIP@CoachPFMiller @CUCoachMinter@Coach_Glaser @ReggieHoward pic.twitter.com/ppaVO9mxYI — J3 (@joseph_johnson7) August 13, 2021

Johnson first announced on July 29 he would be enrolling at junior-college program Snow College, keeping his recruitment open and looking for his next destination at the end of the 2021 season.

The corner didn’t see any time at Penn State, but he has four years of eligibility to use at Campbell.

