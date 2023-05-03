A group of Penn State players have joined NFL rosters, but one who's been in the league for a couple of years will hit the open market.

Former Nittany Lions defensive back John Reid was released by the Atlanta Falcons after joining the team this year.

The #Falcons have released cornerback John Reid. He was a fourth round pick by the Texans in 2020. He played at Penn State. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) May 3, 2023

Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round in 2020 and since then he's been on the Seattle Seahawks, the Tennessee Titans and the Falcons.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native played at Penn State for four seasons and ranked in at No. 11 in pass breakups in Penn State history after his senior season.

Reid will now be looking for his fifth team since he entered the league.

