Former Penn State star Grant Haley has been searching for a new NFL home for a while, but that search has come to an end for now.

On Wednesday, Haley found his home on the practice squad with the Los Angeles Rams.

LA Rams Transactions:• Practice Squad Exception, DB Grant Haley• Practice Squad, TE Jared Pinkney — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 20, 2021

After two seasons with the New York Giants, Haley played one game with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, tallying six tackles and an interception.

Haley was released by the Saints prior to the start of the season on Aug. 31.

He joins fellow former Nittany Lion Nick Scott in Los Angeles, who is currently on the 53-man roster.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE