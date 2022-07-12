Former Penn State quarterback/tight end Bob Parsons died at the age of 72 on Friday.

A backup quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 1969-70, Parsons was moved to tight end for the 1971 season and compiled 489 yards and five touchdown receptions.

Parsons was then selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He continued playing tight end with the Bears for a couple of seasons before making a massive career change.

In 1974, Parsons became the team's starting punter, doing so until 1983 when he left for the USFL.

In 12 years in the NFL, all with Chicago, Parsons averaged 38.7 yards on a franchise-record 884 punts, leading the league in both punts and punt yardage in 1981 and 1982.

