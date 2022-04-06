Citing injuries, former Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor is hanging up his cleats.

Windsor announced his retirement from football Wednesday night via Twitter, explaining that the past year has been on of his “most challenging” after undergoing two significant surgeries on his hip and groin.

Windsor was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round in 2020. He played in just two games that year, totaling two tackles.

In five years at Penn State, Windsor gained All-Big Ten honors twice.

