Shaka Toney Draft
Graphic by Ben McClary

Another former Penn State defensive end officially found the next stop on his football journey.

Shaka Toney was selected No. 246 overall in the seventh round by the Washington Football Team.

In five years as a Nittany Lion, Toney was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, being named to the first team his final season in Happy Valley.

Toney leaves the Penn State program eighth all-time on the program’s sack leaderboard. He ended his career with 115 total tackles, 20.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

