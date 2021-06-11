Another former Nittany Lion is officially on an NFL team.

The Baltimore Ravens signed former Penn State defensive end Odafe Oweh to his rookie contract Friday.

Oweh was selected by the Ravens at pick No. 31 in this year's NFL Draft.

The other Nittany Lion selected in the first round, linebacker Micah Parsons, signed his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

While the official details of his contract have not been released yet, Oweh is projected to have a a four-year contract with a team option worth $11.3 million.

Oweh was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree this past season for the Nittany Lions.