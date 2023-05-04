Former Penn State cornerback John Reid is on the move again.

After playing with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and, most recently, the Atlanta Falcons, Reid is now headed to the Minnesota Vikings after being claimed off of waivers.

The #Vikings have claimed CB John Reid from the Falcons via waivers. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 4, 2023

Reid played with the Nittany Lions for five years from 2015-19, amassing 126 tackles and seven interceptions.

So far in the NFL, the former fourth-round pick has appeared in 27 games and recorded 30 tackles.

After bouncing around the league, he’ll look to find more success in his fourth year in the NFL repping the purple and gold.

