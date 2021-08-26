After 10 seasons in the NFL, a former Nittany Lion announced his decision to retire Thursday afternoon.

Stefen Wisniewski announced he's hanging up his cleats after his long career, winning two Super Bowls as a starting guard with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. He said in a video that he will become a pastor for the next step in his career.

Wisniewski was a four-year starter at Penn State and was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

After taking over the starting center role for the Raiders, he made stops in Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.

