Irvin Charles (11)

Irvin Charles (11) attempts to catch a pass with pressure from Justin Layne (39) of Michigan State during the second half of the game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Penn State defeated Michigan State 45-12.

 Tap Permyao

Jahan Dotson wasn't the only former Penn State receiver to find a home on a new NFL team.

Former Nittany Lion Irvin Charles is reportedly signing with the New York Jets after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Charles came to Penn State in 2015 as a 4-star recruit and played for three seasons before transferring to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In 2016 he saw more action on offense, racking up two receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, but in 2017 he saw most of his action on special teams.

At IUP, Charles posted 39 receptions for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns, which was a team-high in 2021.

