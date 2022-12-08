Penn State is already making noise in the transfer portal, earning a commitment from a former Ivy League standout.
Former Columbia kicker Alex Felkins, a two-time All-Ivy League honoree, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday.
Let’s roll. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/BsP5cRGmAD— Alex Felkins (@AlexFelkins_) December 8, 2022
Felkins will join the program as a preferred walk-on.
