All things considered, Sandy Barbour had a pretty successful eight-year run as Penn State’s athletic director and later vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

Penn State teams won six national titles and 39 conference championships during Barbour’s tenure, most notably a Big Ten football title in 2016 and a handful of NCAA team wrestling championships.

Off of the field, Barbour helped spearhead renovations on the Lasch Football Building and Panzer Stadium. There also seem to be renovations on the way for Beaver Stadium following surveys and design partnerships that have continued over the past year or so.

But with Barbour announcing Wednesday her intent to retire this summer, her legacy at Penn State hangs in the balance.

Nine of Penn State’s 31 varsity head coaches have been hired under Barbour’s supervision. In the past year, Barbour has negotiated deals in three of Penn State’s most prominent sports: football, men’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

James Franklin. Hate him or love him, he’s sticking around in Happy Valley for the long haul. Barbour helped lock the football coach down with a 10-year, $70 million deal that has the potential to reach $85 million.

Since he was hired by Barbour in 2014, Franklin boasts a 67-34 record at Penn State. He was 42-11 between 2016 and 2019, including the aforementioned Big Ten Championship and three New Year’s Six bowls.

But in the past two seasons, he’s 11-11. When Barbour was asked about the extension during Outback Bowl preparation week, she highlighted his commitment to the university but also the wins that have been “pretty darn good” over the years.

Whether the 2016-2019 Penn State teams are the status quo or if the 11-11 disappointments of the past two years are set to be more common, Barbour is largely responsible for the long-term future of the Nittany Lions.

On the hardwood, Barbour made a splash hire with Micah Shrewsberry. The former Purdue offensive coordinator had success as an assistant in multiple spots while also spending time as an NBA assistant with the Boston Celtics.

Year 1 is a tough indicator with the number of transfers in and out of the Penn State program, but Shrewsberry appears to have reignited some excitement in Nittany Lion basketball with a few upset wins and a nice Big Ten Tournament run.

Shrewsberry has also already signed Penn State’s highest-rated recruiting class in just his first full cycle as the head man. The future looks bright for one of Barbour’s biggest hires, but she won’t be around to see whether it comes to fruition or if things take a turn.

Finally, Barbour’s final hire at Penn State came in the form of Katie Schumacher-Cawley with women’s volleyball. While football and men’s basketball generally get more headlines, the Schumacher-Cawley hire has just as much if not more riding on it.

The Penn State alumna was a two-time All-American in her playing days for her predecessor, Russ Rose.

Rose’s 43-year career racked up seven NCAA titles and 1,330 total wins. His shoes are even harder to fill after a handful of major contributors left Happy Valley via the transfer portal.

Schumacher-Cawley has already reloaded with a few transfers into the program, but there’s plenty of pressure to succeed in the historic Penn State program — and Barbour’s fingerprints are all over.

Penn State has seen relatively high academic success from its student athletes, too, during Barbour’s tenure. Penn State tied a school record in 2021 with a 92% graduation success rate.

When educational achievements are paired with the facility improvements Barbour has helped make, there’s a good amount of positives to take away. But the small things aren’t always what stand out most about a legacy.

Whether it’s fair or not, Barbour’s lasting image in Happy Valley rests in the hands of Franklin, Shrewsberry and Schumacher-Cawley.