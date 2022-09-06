Penn State has a new football-specific NIL collective.

Lions Legacy Club announced its launch Tuesday, led by former Penn State players. Its website is available here, where fans can hire athletes or register for a membership.

The first football-specific NIL collective, @lionslegacyclub, has launched at Penn State.

The company is managed by former Penn State quarterback Chris Ganter and alongside him are Ki-Jana Carter and Michael Mauti.

Lions Legacy Club is separated from Success With Honor, which currently supports Penn State athletes in every sport, not just football.

As of Tuesday morning, Lions Legacy Club has 30 athletes signed up for the program.

