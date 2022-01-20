It’s official.
The man known to many as Coach Chaos, Sean Spencer, has found a new home in college football after a brief stint coaching in the NFL.
Spencer, who served as Penn State’s defensive line coach from 2014 to 2019, officially joined the Florida Gators' coaching staff Thursday morning,
Welcome to The Swamp, @SpenceChaos! #GoGators➡️: https://t.co/6PWQwXFYSR pic.twitter.com/A0h3rCNfM5— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 20, 2022
On Jan. 12, Spencer left the New York Giants after Joe Judge's firing, and reports sparked that he would be joining the Duke Blue Devils.
Just days later, however, a new report popped up drawing the former Nittany Lion coach to Gainesville, Florida.
This one’s official, and Spencer will serve as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach of the Gators.
