After morning lifts over February’s winter workouts, Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton headed downtown, where he strapped on boxing gloves and showcased his one-twos, moving his 6-foot-5, 300-pound stature with ease into moving pads.

The training was comparable to Tyson Fury’s and Jon Jones’, two champions in boxing and UFC, respectively, both well over 200 pounds. They’ve used boxing and hand-fighting techniques to become two of the greatest fighters in the world.

This offseason, the entire Nittany Lion offensive line and select defensive linemen learned some of the same techniques, leaving the turf for the ring and octagon to work with former Penn State graduate, personal trainer Bruce Lombard.

For a decade, Lombard was restricted from working directly with athletes due to NCAA rules. But as of 2021, name, image and likeness has opened the door for weekly sessions in his training facility, LombardMMA.

“I do a lot of boxing with them,” Lombard told The Daily Collegian. “Boxing is similar in many ways to what they're doing as far as learning how to block. I'm kind of working on helping them learn how to punch harder, have a little bit quicker retraction, more hand speed, accuracy, and teach them how to use their whole body and not just their arms. Guys that are big just tend to rely on just their bench press strength. All that boxing relates a ton.”

While traditional football strength training typically relates to lifting weights, there are no weights in an octagon or a ring. The only weight to be held are the ounces of the gloves.

Massive linemen in boxing gloves is a sight to behold, but the advantages of training in mixed martial arts were something Lombard viewed as a hole in their football training routines.

“I have researched the crap out of this, and not too many people are working the hands,” Lombard said. “We get so specific in attention to detail — that’s what makes our system different.

“Some other guys are teaching football guys to box, but the boxing coaches are just teaching the football players to box to use it as conditioning. They’re not going through all the little details on how to be so technical that’ll benefit them in their sport.”

After getting his counseling degree at IUP, Lombard had his first job-shadowing experience working with a high school adviser, who was also the school’s football coach.

The coach told him that boxing and MMA can work hand-in-hand, and Lombard bought in, creating Mixed Martial Arts Football Crossover (MMAFx) in 2014. This was Lombard’s first experience in teaching football players MMA techniques that could translate to the gridiron.

Having worked in MMA since 1992, Lombard began to feel burnt out from the physical and mental stress of the industry, as well as the sometimes-toxic personalities he had to work with.

“[MMAFx] kind of got me remotivated,” Lombard said. “I was going to get out of martial arts. My body was breaking down. I was kind of sick of egos in mixed martial arts. It was just draining. I just wasn’t enjoying it much.”

As he worked with football players, Lombard taught a main technique called Wing Chun that specifically benefited linemen. Made famous by Bruce Lee, this technique is a form of kung-fu that focuses on using the hands for combat.

But instead of translating their teachings to fights, Penn State players have been using it on the field.

Twice a week for 45 minutes to an hour, Lombard taught boxing and other forms of hand-fighting to help improve on-field performance for both sides of a line that has high expectations as spring practice concludes.

In 2022, Penn State allowed the fewest sacks in five seasons, the fifth fewest in the Big Ten, and also was fourth in the nation with 104 tackles for loss.

“It’s helpful with our punches,” sophomore offensive lineman Shelton said in February. “We have to be violent with our hands, learning how to use your whole body to get your hands right. I am looking forward to keep learning about it.”

MMAFx football hand fighting & hand speed training drill. 3-count armbar(wrist-elbow-deep shoulder) to snatch(wrist). Focsuing on: limited motion, target precision, peripheral vision, rhythm, technique. NO WASTED MOTION...hand retraction back to chest. @Mulbah_55 #dline #passrush pic.twitter.com/T8ktogueVi — Bruce Lombard (@LombardMMA) March 20, 2023

While recently gaining traction on social media, this type of training at Penn State isn’t something new.

Lombard, a State College native, wanted to work with Penn State players after working with high schoolers. The first college player to get back to him was Sean Stanley, who played defensive end for the Nittany Lions from 2009-2012.

“You had to be careful with who you train and all this stuff back then,” Lombard said. “But since [Stanley] was already a senior going off to the combine, he came down, worked for me and gave me a shot. He wanted to see what I was doing, and he liked it.”

As he worked with Lombard, Stanley went to his defensive line coach, Larry Johnson, a Penn State assistant coach from 2000-2013, and told him how much the MMA workouts had helped him in his pre-draft process.

Johnson then told Craig Fitzgerald, the program’s strength coach at the time, to investigate. Fitzgerald liked what Lombard was doing, and the connection between turf and octagon at Penn State was born.

Despite a relationship forming with the coaching staff, Lombard could only provide workout plans because of the NCAA restrictions that prohibited him from working with the athletes directly.

“Guys that play football love the UFC and love boxing and vice versa,” Lombard said. “For guys who do mixed martial arts or UFC, football is probably their secondary sport. They would do a 40-minute conditioning workout with my boxing and stuff like that. I couldn't go on to do it [with them] because again NCAA regulations were so strict.”

After former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien left for the Houston Texans, taking Fitzgerald with him, a new regime led by James Franklin came to town.

Luckily for Lombard, Franklin’s first defensive line coach, Sean Spencer, also liked the idea of teaching linemen MMA techniques and kept the connection alive. Lombard continued working behind the scenes with the Nittany Lions until NIL was approved by the Supreme Court in 2021.

With NIL, Lombard can officially work with the players one on one because he’s giving a service to them, and then they’re giving a promotion back.

“It makes it much more relaxed,” Lombard said. “Now I can take videos, and I can post them. I give them a service, and then they give back to help my social media, especially for the MMAFx. That's how I can finally start putting some videos up, and I don’t have to worry about Penn State or the NCAA.”

Since then, the players have liked adding MMA into their routine, particularly sophomore defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who went to Lombard twice a week for one-on-one work, using his NIL flexibility.

“Growing up, I was always a big MMA guy in general, like the UFC,” Dennis-Sutton said. “I just like combat sports… I love that sort of physical one-on-one sort of thing. I do boxing and hand-fighting with Bruce at his gym downtown, and it’s definitely been beneficial. I’ve seen my hands get faster and more powerful, just reacting quicker and stuff like that.”

Dennis-Sutton and the offensive linemen have also enjoyed getting out some of their frustrations through boxing. Almost all year round, Penn State players wake up to football, walk to football practice and go to sleep thinking about football. But in the offseason, they get to try different things and take a small break.

On top of the physical benefits, these workouts are also a relief from the stress of being a Division I football player.

“I hear that all the time,” Lombard said. “They all love the sport, but the monotony of football is football. They get to come out and get to do some boxing. It’s cool. Most football guys love combat sports, and it’s going to help them with their sport.”

Lombard’s primary goal with the players is to improve their footwork, hand speed, hand-eye coordination and other techniques.

He likes to make the analogy of how boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is still able to beat boxers years younger than him while he’s in his 40s.

“It’s not because he’s stronger than them or faster than them, but his timing is better, his rhythm is better,” Lombard said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here. We’re trying to get them so efficient in their technique that they don’t even have to think. Even if it’s a split second quicker than the other guy, then that’s an advantage.”

Muhammad Ali famously said, “Float like a butterfly, and sting like a bee” prior to his 1964 fight with Sonny Liston.

While Penn State’s linemen might be at least 200-to-300-pound butterflies, they’ve been training to sting like a bee with Lombard on the mat, working to improve their play on the turf.

“It’s not like Dani is going to go out next year because of his hand-training, and have 50 sacks, but if he gets just one more sack or TFL per game, then that’s millions of dollars,” Lombard said. “If you get one more sack or tackle for loss per game because of your hand-fighting, then that goes a long way.”

