Plenty has been going right for Penn State this season, but plenty went wrong this past weekend against Iowa.

Some things, such as the numerous injuries, are entirely out of control of the team. Other things need to be fixed — and fast

The run game has been a problem for the Nittany Lions all season. It has largely been masked by the success of the passing game, but without a strong passing game following Sean Clifford’s exit against the Hawkeyes, the absence of a rushing attack was glaring.

James Franklin’s offensive group amassed just 107 total rushing yards at Iowa, and Clifford was the team’s leading rusher — even after exiting early in the second quarter.

On the season, Penn State is averaging just over 3.7 yards per carry and has not had a single 100-yard rusher all season.

Let’s take a closer look at where Penn State’s ground game stands halfway through the season.

There’s been a lot of bad this season, and there was plenty against Iowa.

Among a number of issues, miscommunications and missed assignments were rampant, including eight total false starts in the contest.

This play was blown dead, as it was the start of three-straight false starts on the Nittany Lions, but there’s enough to see a major breakdown up front.

Right tackle Caedan Wallace probably had his worst overall performance of the season in Iowa City, and this play was just another piece of the puzzle.

Penn State runs a draw play, causing the linemen to take a quick pass set and then step forward and run block. Center Mike Miranda has clearly communicated that he’s double teaming the nose tackle with right guard Juice Scruggs, leaving left guard Eric Wilson to climb toward the linebackers.

Wallace is left alone on the outside, and his responsibility is to take the closest threat to the inside, which is the defensive end in this case. He should take one hard inside step with his left foot at the start of the play — he didn’t.

Wallace hesitated and didn’t take the inside away from the defender, and he was subsequently beaten badly to the point of attack, resulting in what would have been a quick tackle for loss if the play wasn’t blown dead.

After the string of false starts, Penn State finally got a play off, but it was still ugly.

The Nittany Lions ran an inside zone blocking scheme, leaving Wilson, Miranda and Scruggs responsible for the three inside gaps while left tackle Rasheed Walker and Wallace are responsible for their respective defensive ends.

Iowa ran a cross blitz with its linebacker and defensive tackle. Miranda took the correct responsibility, staying with the tackle as he crossed in front of the A gap. Wilson correctly moves on to the second level and engages with the linebacker.

The problem here lies with Scruggs, who let the blitzing linebacker cross his face. In the gap scheme, Scruggs should have his eyes forward toward the backside linebacker and in the backside A gap. The frontside linebacker blitzed to the backside A, making it Scruggs’ man, but the guard never adjusted and allowed the blitzing linebacker to make the play untouched.

Wallace didn’t have a glaring mistake this time around, but he needed to once again be stronger inside. The defensive end was able to close a lot of ground in the backfield because Wallace wasn’t strong enough on his inside foot.

Here, Penn State’s offensive line had a near-perfect start to the play. It was another inside zone scheme, this time toward the left side of the line.

Wallace had a nice start before slowing his feet at the point of contact and letting the defender take leverage. Scruggs and Miranda had a textbook double team, pushing the down lineman a few yards back and still climbing to the backside linebacker.

Wilson got off the ball very well, but the defender got his hands extended and eventually beat Wilson inside. Walker did enough on the frontside of the play.

Wilson’s defender ultimately made the tackle, but the problem with this play was hesitation from running back Keyvone Lee. A hole opened up in the front-side A gap between Miranda and Wilson.

If Lee hit that hole immediately, he likely would’ve gained at least another three yards on top of the four or five he picked up. However, he tried to cut it behind the Scruggs/Miranda double team, allowing the defense to collapse any open holes.

In another example of a job well done by the offensive line, this play was broken up by a missed assignment by tight end Brenton Strange. Franklin has been adamant that the struggles in the run game go deeper than just the offensive line, and he’s asked for more from his tight end group on numerous occasions.

Here, Penn State ran zone action to the left side, but the play is designed to hit the backside A gap between Strange’s and Scruggs’ blocks.

Walker did a phenomenal job on the front side of isolating the defensive end, Wilson and Miranda combined well to pick up the slanting defensive tackle, and Scruggs did a nice job of crashing the blitzing linebacker well out of the picture.

Wallace had a difficult assignment to get his head across the defensive end playing on his inside shoulder, but he ran his feet and fought to the right positioning.

Strange was supposed to wrap to the backside and act as a lead blocker for Lee. He successfully helped Wallace turn the defensive end’s shoulder, but he got caught with tunnel vision and entirely missed the linebacker filling the hole and instead stayed on the block with Wallace.

That caused Lee to hesitate in the backfield, thinking of bouncing it outside. Iowa had both the outside and inside gaps covered, however, so the best Lee could do was fall forward for a few yards.

There’s been a number of reasons why Penn State has struggled on the ground this year. Iowa’s talented defense is just another in a long list.

There’s also been plenty of opportunities for growth on the offense, whether it’s with the offensive line, running backs or tight ends.

Six games into the season, things should start to look better for an offense, but miscommunications, missed assignments and missed holes are a bad look for the Nittany Lions.

