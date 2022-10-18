Penn State’s loss to Michigan wasn’t pretty, both offensively and defensively. The Nittany Lions were flat.

The offensive problems stood out as the Nittany Lions, who had been relatively efficient leading into the game, had one first down, which came on a long quarterback keeper from Sean Clifford.

The offense struggled running the ball, moving the ball vertically and blocking, but it all boils down to two factors: offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s play calling and Sean Clifford’s awareness of the game around him.

Yurcich has now called plays for two seasons at Penn State, and off a bye, his offense has scored two total touchdowns in regulation in the two games against Michigan and Illinois.

Here’s what went wrong with Penn State’s offense against Michigan.

Knowing down and distance

Penn State had problems all afternoon converting on third and fourth downs.

On this play, the Nittany Lions are faced with a third-and-1 on the first drive of the game, and the blue and white set up in 13 personnel, an obvious running set.

Michigan counters the personnel by loading the box, but the Wolverines leave a hole in the right A gap that could be used as an easy running lane to pick up a yard — especially by way of a quarterback sneak.

However, Clifford hands the ball off to freshman running back Nick Singleton, and he tries to bounce the ball outside instead of trying to push forward up the middle.

Yurcich should’ve seen the opening in the A gap and called a quarterback sneak, especially since Clifford was under center.

There’s no reason Singleton should be trying to run the ball to the outside, especially to the weak side of the line.

Clifford reading the defense

2022 is Clifford’s sixth year in college football, so by now, there should be no basic mistakes for him to make.

Against Michigan, Clifford made multiple mistakes that he hasn’t made this year and some that a veteran quarterback shouldn’t make.

On this play, Penn State is faced with a third and long and Michigan’s defensive end Mike Morris clearly jumps offside in front of where Clifford is looking.

Clifford doesn’t see the offside and throws it to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the flat for a couple of yards.

The veteran play would’ve been to take a shot down the field because Michigan gave Penn State a free play.

It’s one thing if Clifford didn’t see the offside, but still, on a third-and-long play, the ball went well short of the line to gain.

On this play, Penn State is faced with a third-and-manageable situation, and Michigan is showing pressure pre-snap.

The Wolverines flooded the backfield, and Clifford was forced to heave it away.

Clifford should’ve seen the blitz and called a hot route for receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who’s in the slot, to run a hitch. Instead, Tinsley runs his normal route, which is a dig over the middle of the field, and is too long of a route for Clifford to get the ball off in time.

That failure could be a combination of things — whether Clifford, Yurcich, Tinsley or all three — but Penn State is going to need those plays to go its way down the road.

On the very next play, Clifford makes another bad read on fourth-and-6.

Clifford dropped back and had time and fired it over the shoulder to receiver Parker Washington deep, falling incomplete.

The sixth-year quarterback has done this a lot this year, heaving the ball downfield when most of Penn State’s success has come from short passes.

Tinsley, out by the numbers, runs a beautiful route and beats his defender. The throw to Tinsley was much easier in picking up the first down instead of going for the deep ball.

Clifford made the wrong read, and it was costly for Penn State. On crucial downs, Clifford has to make better reads.

Fade routes

Penn State's red-zone offense was questionable in the Big House, and two of the plays that stand out are two fade routes that were nowhere close to completion.

The first fade route is on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Receiver Parker Washington is pressed on the line of scrimmage, and Clifford throws up the ball, but it sails over Washington’s head and out of the end zone.

Yurcich called a fade route for the third-shortest player on the team going up against a defensive back who is two inches taller.

Before the snap, Washington has no physical advantage over his defender, so throwing a 50/50 ball isn’t ideal.

Penn State throws another fade route to Tinsley on third-and-4, and the result is the same as the last with an overthrow from Clifford.

The Nittany Lions threw a fade route — a 50/50 ball — on third-and-4 with a better matchup, but Yurcich shouldn’t call a 50/50 ball on the last down Penn State realistically has to score.

Yurcich’s play calling was questionable all day, especially in the red zone. In an impactful game like this, a 50/50 ball isn’t a play an offense should lean on in the red zone.

