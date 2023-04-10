Penn State picked up another big win on the recruiting trail Friday, securing the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania for the third consecutive year.

James Franklin and Co. have built a wall around the Keystone State in recent years, keeping in-state prospects home and consistently beating out some of the best schools in the country to do so.

Athlete Quinton Martin became the latest Pennsylvania product to commit to the Nittany Lions, joining three other Pennsylvanians in the class.

Martin will join the program in 2024 after his senior year with Belle Vernon Area High School, but he already boasts an impressive highlight reel.

He’s been a three-way player for the Leopards, spending time at running back and wide receiver on offense, cornerback and safety on defense, and kick and punt returner on special teams.

He has proven to be more than capable at each position.

The 4-star will likely end up as a running back once he gets on campus, but his experience being lined up all across the field will undoubtedly benefit his game and ability to find playing time.

Martin is dangerous when he gets the ball in the open field, which is part of what makes him an elite kick returner.

Though his acceleration isn’t the greatest, Martin boasts a long stride, allowing him to eat up grass quickly once he reaches top speed.

In this clip, he fields a punt near midfield and takes it to the sideline, performing a tight-rope act to stay inbounds. Weaving through defenders, he then cuts all the way back across the field to the opposite side and takes it in for the touchdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, Martin was a versatile piece in the backfield. He showed an ability to find gaps and hit the hole hard, causing defenders to take poor angles.

In this play, he runs up the middle before bouncing to the outside with a nice spin move, then powers his way through another defender before taking it to the house.

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Martin’s frame and physicality make him nearly impossible to bring down, displaying an elite ability to shed tackles.

While he typically uses his speed to fly past defenders, in this play, he showed an ability to make defenders miss with quick cuts, displaying good footwork he likely developed from his time playing basketball.

Martin shined as a pass catcher as well, both out wide and out of the backfield, adding an extra wrinkle to the Leopard offense.

In this clip, he blows past the cornerback before making an over-the-shoulder basket catch for the score.

He also showed some of his pass-catching ability on the defensive side, racking up four interceptions in his junior year and taking one to the house.

In this play, the opposing tight end runs up the middle of the field, and Martin drifts toward him while watching the quarterback's eyes. When the pass is underthrown, he’s able to cut in front of it and haul it in. He then gets to the outside and streaks down the sideline for six.

Martin was good in pursuit, frequently running the width of the field to make a tackle, and his size advantage allowed him to take down ball carriers with ease.

No matter how the Penn State coaching staff plans to utilize his unique abilities, Martin provides plenty of reason for optimism.

