Scoring just 17 points in each of its last two contests prior to its 45-17 win over Minnesota, Penn State’s offense looked to be on the brink of collapse entering Saturday.

As boos rained down upon Sean Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback continued to give Beaver Stadium’s White Out crowd reason to complain amid two straight three-and-outs preceding an interception in the first quarter of action.

And then, with just over a minute left to play in the first quarter, Clifford connected with tight end Theo Johnson at just about midfield — the team’s first first down of the night.

When looking back at the great Penn State teams of the James Franklin era, most have a common theme: stellar receiving tight ends, such as Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth.

Despite hyping up a loaded tight end room that includes Johnson, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren, Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich shied away from using any in play action since Week 3 at Auburn.

That is until Johnson’s 25-yard, first-quarter reception opened up a new myriad of targets to tight ends.

Typically, Yurcich has used his tight ends as extra blockers, which has helped Penn State redeem success on the ground but has also limited its opportunities in play action.

Strange has found a new highlight for himself in the blocking game nearly every week, so it’s difficult to pull him from the line, like on Nick Singleton’s 16-yard touchdown rush, which was paved almost exclusively by Strange.

Watch the far left side of the offensive line — that’s Strange, who bulldozes multiple blitzing pass rushers en route to the score from Singleton.

With Johnson sidelined with an undisclosed injury for Penn State’s first two games of the season, it was Strange who handled the bulk of the work in the pass game and blocking game.

Despite returning at Auburn, Johnson didn’t see the ball as much as many had expected he would, tallying a combined two receptions for 19 yards entering Saturday.

After hauling in Penn State’ first first down of the night, Johnson put the Nittany Lions up by double digits with a touchdown in the second quarter.

Just how Johnson blew up Minnesota’s zone coverage with ease, Warren did so minutes before in the second quarter.

Because Penn State had seldom used its tight ends in games prior, it’s likely the Golden Gophers didn’t expect the unit to be utilized as much as it was, catching them on their heels.

Next Saturday, Penn State will welcome No. 2 Ohio State, a team with one of the nation’s best offenses and one with a much-improved defense behind new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Knowles and head coach Ryan Day will take to the film room to try and find an answer for the Nittany Lions’ tight ends, which should be expected to continue an increased role in the offense next game day.