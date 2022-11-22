Penn State scored seven touchdowns against Rutgers, but the first one wasn’t from the offense.

In the first quarter, the Nittany Lions were down 3-0 until running back Nick Singleton returned a kickoff for 100 yards, resulting in the first touchdown of the afternoon.

The kick-6 was tied for the longest kick return touchdown in Penn State history and was the first kick return touchdown from a Nittany Lion since Lamont Wade housed one in 2020.

In the past couple of years, Penn State has had its fair share of kick-6s, especially when it had an explosive returner like Saquon Barkley.

Barkley returned multiple kickoffs for touchdowns, and now, it looks like Singleton might be the next explosive player to return kicks for the Nittany Lions.

However, the most important aspect to kick return touchdowns is the blocking from the 10 players not returning the ball.

There are similarities and differences from Singleton’s touchdown to the ones from Barkley and Wade.

Nick Singleton, Rutgers 2022

As James Franklin called it, Singleton’s kick return was a “thing of beauty” — and he was right, especially from the blocking.

Singleton catches the ball on his own goal line and takes it right up the middle.

If a player is to go up the middle on the kickoff, he needs to have some blocking in front of him, and he has a big hole from multiple key blocks.

The biggest block is from tight end Brenton Strange, who completely walls off a Rutgers player on his left side.

Then, taking care of the right is defensive end Nick Tarburton, who flattens a Rutgers player into the ground to make another Rutgers player have to go around him.

Singleton sees the hole and hits it, but he’s not off to smooth sailing yet.

In front of Singleton is his escort and protector, fellow freshman running back Kaytron Allen, who might be running faster or the same speed as Singleton out in front of him.

Allen knocked away a Rutgers defender to make it an easy trip to the end zone.

Even though Singleton has the speed, which helped, he went untouched into the end zone, meaning the blocking was elite.

Saquon Barkley, Ohio State 2017

Unlike Singleton’s return, Barkley’s return on the opening kick against Ohio State in 2017 was more because of his speed than the blocking.

There were two clean blocks to open a hole at the start for Barkley, but he used his speed to break away from players.

Barkley takes the kick shorter than Singleton’s and cuts up the middle, where he gets two blocks from linebackers Koa Farmer and Jason Cabinda to open a little hole.

Then, Barkley bounced it to the outside where he used his speed to dust Ohio State with a slight block from Nick Scott to help take it to the crib.

If Barkley didn’t have the speed, he probably would’ve been caught by the Ohio State defenders.

Barkley was known for his breakaway speed, and it showed on this kickoff.

Lamont Wade, Illinois 2020

Lamont Wade’s kick return against Illinois in 2020 was very similar to Singleton’s return against Rutgers with stout blocking from the return team.

Wade received the kick in his own end zone and decided to take it out.

He took the ball with the same path as Barkley, but he had a lot more blocking, like Singleton’s return.

Wade received a block, the first from Donovan Johnson and another from Daequan Hardy.

Similarly to Allen, Wade’s protector was linebacker Jesse Luketa, who didn’t do much except slow down an Illinois kickoff player.

Like Barkley, Wade bounced the kickoff outside and went down the sideline for the touchdown.

Wade’s touchdown was a combination of Singleton’s and Barkley’s where he used a lot of blocks downfield and his speed to score the touchdown.

