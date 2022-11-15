The story of Penn State football over the past two weeks of play has been the Nittany Lions’ pass rush.

The blue and white has been able to get to the opposing quarterback at a much higher success rate as well as tackling opposing ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage.

Penn State has posted 13 sacks as well as 25 tackles for loss in its last two games. Seven of those sacks and nine of those tackles for loss came in the Nittany Lions’ most recent affair versus Maryland.

It wasn’t just one player taking over either, as six different players recorded a sack, and eight players got a tackle for loss on Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of how Penn State was able to penetrate the Terrapins’ offensive line.

Various blitz packages

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is known for his aggressive style of defense that specializes in pressuring the quarterback.

Diaz’s aggressive nature was evident once again versus Maryland, as his blitz packages seemed to flummox the Terrapins’ offensive front on a couple of occasions.

True freshman Abdul Carter recorded a sack in what turned out to be an all-around performance. Carter’s sack, though, was as easy as it’s probably going to get for the true freshman, and that’s thanks to Diaz’s blitz he drew up.

On this play, Carter is lined up between defensive tackles Hakeem Beamon and PJ Mustipher right in front of Maryland’s center. The presence of Carter in between the two defensive tackles, whom the interior offensive linemen are most familiar blocking, caused a miscommunication between the Terrapins’ center and left guard.

Instead of the right guard picking up Beamon, the center slides to the right to block him, while the left guard slides left to block Mustipher. Carter is left with a free shot at Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, which he capitalizes on.

It’s also notable that Maryland’s right guard is left without anyone to block, which signifies the confusion of the Terrapins’ offensive line.

Diaz likes to send defensive backs on blitzes as well, too, hoping their speed will be enough to get around the edge and into the opposing quarterback’s grill. Defensive backs have registered 6.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions so far this season.

The defensive backs got involved in the sack party against Maryland as well.

At this point in the game, Penn State’s pass rush had already started to affect the Terrapins’ play-calling decisions, as they started calling more rollout passes to relocate the pocket, which can be seen in this video.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown flies around the right edge unblocked after the right tackle blocked defensive end Chop Robinson. However, because of the purposeful rollout to the right, Brown has some chasing down to do.

This is where having defensive backs blitzing becomes an advantage. Brown uses his athleticism to evade an attempted chip block from Maryland’s running back to sack Tagovailoa from behind after defensive end Adisa Isaac disrupted Tagovailoa for a split second.

Leverage-strength combination

Robinson led the Nittany Lions with two sacks against his former team, but the second stood out more than the other.

In this video, Robinson lines up on the edge but cuts inside on what looks like a planned stunt where Carter is supposed to rush around the outside. The two Nittany Lions run into each other, but Robinson stays with the play.

Robinson is being blocked by a tight end since the right tackle didn’t switch onto Robinson after the attempted twist. Robinson uses his strength and inside leverage to throw the tight end off of him and sack Tagovailoa.

