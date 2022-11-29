Penn State capped off its 2022 regular season with a well-rounded win over Michigan State that featured certain elements that haven’t been seen before.

The Nittany Lions’ offense pieced together a creative and explosive performance that saw considerable success from the tight end room, with a guest appearance from a quarterback-wide receiver hybrid on a trick play.

Defensively, Penn State’s defense had another great showing that’s become the norm since defensive coordinator Manny Diaz stepped on campus.

Here’s a breakdown from the blue and white’s 35-16 win over the Spartans to end the regular season.

The double pass

Trick plays aren’t common in the college football landscape and are only seen a few times each season. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich deemed Penn State’s season finale against Michigan State an appropriate time to open the playbook up and run a trick play.

The play was set up as a screen pass of sorts to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but it was just a mirage while tight end Theo Johnson streaked down the field untouched.

Lambert-Smith might have a case for the quarterback spot next season, as his throw hit Johnson perfectly in stride with a Spartan defender in his grill, but for now, he’ll remain at wide receiver.

The trick play really opened up the scoring for the Nittany Lions, as they only held a 7-0 lead against unranked Michigan State prior to the pass. The double-pass touchdown put Penn State in the driver's seat for the rest of the game.

With only the bowl game left in the 2022-23 season, Lambert-Smith’s touchdown pass could be the last trick play of the year. If it is, the Nittany Lions certainly finished on a high note.

Tight ends’ increased role

Penn State’s tight ends have been a critical part of its offensive production this season. The team’s tight ends were increasingly productive against the Spartans with starting wide receiver Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season.

The Nittany Lions’ tight end room accounted for the first three touchdowns of the game, with Johnson scoring the first two and Tyler Warren hauling in the third.

Outside of his touchdown reception on the double pass, Johnson corralled his first touchdown of the game after he found himself wide open in the end zone. Warren’s was more complicated, though, as a Michigan State defender was draped all over him.

The tight ends might as well have been responsible for a fourth touchdown as well, as Johnson and Brenton Strange laid two key blocks on Nick Singleton’s 12-yard touchdown reception to ice the game.

Penn State sprinted out of its signature T formation into a quad bunch on the left side, which turned into a screen pass to Singleton. Strange and running back Kaytron Allen locked up the first tackler, while Johnson sealed the edge.

Michigan State had been rolling, scoring 13 unanswered points previous to that play. James Franklin’s gutsiness to go for it on first down was rewarded thanks to a combination of Singleton’s speed and the blocking by Allen and the tight ends out wide.

Abdul Carter can be a game-wrecker

True freshmen usually need to develop and grow accustomed to the collegiate level. That hasn’t been the case for true-freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

Carter leads the Nittany Lions in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (6.5) this season. He’s also tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles. Carter extended his lead against Michigan State, tallying two sacks and three tackles for loss in the victory.

Carter’s last sack of the night pretty much ended an already near-impossible Spartan comeback attempt. Michigan State was already facing a second-and-20 with under four minutes remaining. Carter’s sack forced an even longer third down that wasn’t capitalized on.

Carter’s closing speed was utilized to perfection on this play. Instead of immediately rushing the quarterback off of the snap, Carter dropped back into a quarterback spy. When Spartan quarterback Payton Thorne stepped up and attempted to leave the pocket, Carter sprinted at Thorne and dropped him for a loss.

Carter has been a welcomed sight to a linebacker room that was a question mark entering the season, and he’ll only improve as he gains more experience at the college level.

RELATED