Penn State’s latest addition to the 2022 recruiting class may be the most intriguing.

Medina, Ohio, native Drew Allar is the Nittany Lions’ highest-rated quarterback commit since Sean Clifford, and before him, Christian Hackenberg, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5 high school junior has drawn comparisons to the aforementioned Hackenberg, along with current Buffalo Bill Josh Allen, due to his arm strength and ability to make tough throws look routine.

In his junior season, Allar threw for just under 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns.

This first clip highlights Allar’s natural ability to get the ball to his receiver on time and on target despite not setting his feet.

This is one of the reasons he’s such an intriguing prospect.

He senses the pressure coming through the middle and bounces out to his left while keeping his eyes on the middle of the field.

Then, he’s able to drop his elbow and fit the ball in a tight window with a sidearm throw that’s reminiscent of something Patrick Mahomes does regularly.

On this play, Allar does a good job of going through his progressions and looking off the high safety playing the middle of the field.

The play action on the jet sweep, combined with Allar’s eyes focusing on the right side of the field, causes the safety to drift to that side along with the rest of the defense.

Allar then looks back to his left and scrambles to avoid the rush before delivering another pass on target while on the run.

He makes sure to loft the ball over the defensive back to a place where only his receiver can come down with it.

Here’s another example of Allar’s arm strength and ability to throw the ball accurately in tight spaces.

He finds his receiver on a slant route just as he crosses behind the linebacker in zone coverage.

With all of the hype surrounding his arm strength, Allar also displays nice touch on his passes in many instances.

Here, he uses a nice touch pass to loft the ball just over the head of the middle linebacker and under the safety coming in to make a tackle.

In these last two clips, Allar doesn’t face much pressure, but with his deep drop out of the shotgun, he is able to buy enough time to make these tougher throws.

This throw to the back shoulder of his receiver showcases his accuracy.

The ball travels nearly 40 yards in the air and is placed perfectly for his receiver to make a back shoulder catch while the corner is all over him and the safety is coming over for help.

This final clip is arguably the most impressive from Allar’s junior season.

It highlights his arm strength, deep throw accuracy and ability to throw on the run while off balance.

He drops back, avoids the rush and throws a 40-yard dime to the back of the endzone against his body’s momentum.

Allar’s ability to make these types of throws in just his junior season are why he is such a promising prospect in the 2022 class.

