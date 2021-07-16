The future of Penn State’s defensive line got as big of a boost as it has seen in a while in one day alone.

Three class of 2022 defensive line prospects pledged themselves to the Nittany Lions on the Fourth of July, and there’s plenty of talent and intrigue surrounding the trio.

Zane Durant, Tyreese Fearbry and Kaleb Artis made up the group of commits who set off some premature fireworks for the Nittany Lions faithful on the holiday.

The addition of these three prospects greatly bolstered James Franklin’s 2022 recruiting class, and it now has a legitimate shot to finish inside of the top three national classes — a feat Franklin has yet to achieve.

After the holiday, Penn State indeed found itself in the top-3 of 247Sports recruiting rankings, and it moved up to No. 2 with a commitment from in-state running back Nicholas Singleton two days later.

Here’s an in-depth look at what the future Nittany Lions will bring to Happy Valley in the near future.

Size and strength

Zane Durant

Penn State’s first commitment of the holiday was Durant, a 4-star defensive end from Orlando, Florida.

Before even diving into his film, Durant’s build tells a lot about his play style and where he could find himself in Brent Pry’s defense.

At 6-foot-1 and 251 pounds, Durant has a very unique body type. He’s not as tall as other defensive ends, but his weight gives him added strength to still compete with much larger offensive linemen.

In this clip, Durant is able to take advantage of leverage on the offensive lineman, and he uses a clean push-and-pull combination to disrupt the play.

As a smaller defender, Durant likely has two options once joining the Nittany Lions: lose weight and move to outside linebacker or gain weight and become a full-time interior defensive lineman, similar to current Nittany Lion Dvon Ellies.

Tyreese Fearbry

When looking at Penn State’s second Fourth of July commitment, Fearbry’s size is what jumps out right away.

It’s hard not to see his 6-foot-5, 225-pound build and think immediately of Yetur Gross-Matos, who was almost an identical size at the time of his enrollment to Penn State in 2017.

Similar to Gross-Matos, Fearbry’s height makes him a tantalizing defender on the edge, and his length makes up for what he lacks in body mass.

This clip shows Fearbry’s elite length, athleticism and play recognition. He closes on his gap enough to give the quarterback a keep read before reversing directions and making a swift tackle.

Fearbry has the prototypical build for a modern defensive end, and his ceiling is high coming into Happy Valley.

Kaleb Artis

Similar to Fearbry, Penn State’s third and final Fourth of July commitment has likely received national exposure for his unique build.

There isn’t a ton of scouting in Fearbry’s hometown of Pittsburgh or in Artis’ Queens, New York, making his 6-foot-4, 290-pound stature essential in his recruiting.

In this clip, Artis masterfully stretches a double team and subsequently the play before splitting through and securing a tackle for loss. The strength to take two defenders and the technique needed to stretch the blocks to the sideline are high-level qualities for a defensive lineman.

To beat linemen at the college level, it definitely helps if you’re able to challenge them on a physical level, and Artis should have no problems with that.

The 3-star defensive lineman has the size to play consistently, and he’s got plenty of athleticism to go with the monster build.

Speed and athleticism

Zane Durant

To reiterate, Durant is small for his position, and it may or may not impact the capacity in which he sees the field early on.

Luckily for him, a unique package of speed and athleticism sets him apart from other prospects on the defensive line.

In this clip, Durant is lined up on the interior — where you rarely see someone of his stature. However, a quick get-off, head move and strong hands help him to overcome the size difference and keep the opponent off balance.

What’s promising from this play is his use of the arms to get past the blocker. Durant knocks the offensive lineman’s hands away with ease and rips through to get to the quarterback for the sack.

Tyreese Fearbry

Based on his lengthy stature, it’s no surprise that Fearbry is able to move the way he does.

As a wide receiver and defensive end at Perry Traditional Academy High School, Fearbry shows similar movements on both sides of the ball.

In this clip, Fearbry plants his left leg and makes a quick shift to the right side of the blocker thanks to high-level change of direction ability. He darts through a clear path to the running back before even finding his footing, resulting in a loss.

This move is similar to a hesitation move often used by wide receivers to get past defensive backs at the line of scrimmage.

Fearbry’s ability to quickly escape through offensive lines is intriguing and should be exciting to watch as he continues to grow.

Kaleb Artis

With his build, Artis should not be able to move the way he does.

From his film, he shows a speed and intensity unlike many other prospects at the defensive tackle position.

This clip shows all you need to know when it comes to the grit Artis plays with. He zips through the line untouched but doesn’t back down when he finds himself in a foot race with the quarterback.

Instead, Artis hustles until he has the quarterback in his grip just before the line of scrimmage.

Artis has shown on multiple occasions that he can dart through the offensive line while also being a force in the interior line

Projections

Overall, the Nittany Lion faithful should be looking forward to all three of these prospects making their way to University Park in 2022.

While almost all college athletes begin as works in progress, Fearbry and Artis seem to be on the road to finding playing time as soon as their freshman years, largely due to their advanced sizes and lengths at just 17 years old.

Durant may be in a more unique scenario position wise, but he has plenty of potential on the gridiron.

Durnat’s athleticism and effort paired with his frame mean Franklin can’t really go wrong no matter how he decides to use the Florida product.

Durant has matched up with larger blockers throughout high school and stepping into a similar role in college shouldn’t be too much of a difficulty. However, a move to outside linebacker could end up being the best bet for Durant.

Meanwhile, Fearbry and Artis are looking to fit perfectly into their natural positions of defensive end and interior defensive line, respectively.

