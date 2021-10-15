‘Felt like family’ | Penn State football commit Omari Evans to bring unique versatility to 2022 class

Up until this year, James Franklin had only earned one Penn State commitment from a Texas recruit in Parker Washington. So far through the 2022 recruiting cycle, Franklin has earned commitments from two already.

The latest? Omari Evans, who committed to the Nittany Lions prior to the kickoff of the blue and white’s Week 5 matchup with Indiana.

Evans’ commitment came just a week after Penn State’s White Out win over Auburn, a game which Evans described as having a “crazy atmosphere.”

While over 107,000 is greater than any crowd Evans has played in front of before, everything is bigger in Texas, as they say, and high school football is no different.

“They’re just faster and bigger around here,” Evans told The Daily Collegian. “[Playing in Texas] got me faster in the moment.”

Originally from Ohio, Evans has seen the differences in talent between two states.

While Evans described the talent level in Ohio as “pretty good,” his move to Texas in seventh grade brought a new challenge: making his name known.

In Evans’ first opportunity to play in front of coaches, many viewed him as solely a cornerback, according to his mother Dorian Evans.

“When we moved from Ohio, I don’t think [the coaches] knew how multi-talented he was,” Dorian told the Collegian. “So once they actually saw him throw the ball, run and catch… They were like, ‘OK, we can play him anywhere.’”

From that point on, Omari was no longer tied to one position in particular.

As a freshman at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas, Omari primarily played quarterback. When he got bumped to varsity his sophomore year, he played quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and served as the team’s punter.

The next year, Omari played mostly cornerback and kick returner, but he also played his fair share of wide receiver and quarterback.

This season, Omari is all quarterback, but his unique athletic ability allows him to break away from the pocket quite often and showcase his potential skillset as a collegiate playmaker.

He may be listed as a WR, but 2022 @PennStateFball commit Omari Evans has proven himself to be quite the presence in the pocket.Evans threw 10-17 for 126 yards and two TDs on Friday night, adding 57 rushing yards on 21 carries https://t.co/Xmw2IeUJWM — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 11, 2021

When Penn State approached Omari this past summer, it gave him a choice to play either wide receiver or cornerback.

Omari said he wanted to play wide receiver, but he was open to trying out at both.

To determine which skill set Omari would be strongest at, the Nittany Lions offered him an invitation to work out at both positions.

After wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield saw Omari work out at receiver, he told him he didn’t have to work out at defensive back.

Following his workout, Stubblefield and Franklin sat down with Omari.

“They said they can use me at a lot of positions,” Omari said. “Franklin said he needed someone who could scare the other teams with speed.”

Speed is another characteristic offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich repeated in his talk with Omari, stating it’s what could allow the recruit to “make impact early.”

By the end of his workouts and meetings with coaches, Omari walked away from Happy Valley with a scholarship offer.

Until visiting again in September for the White Out, Omari wasn’t completely sold on Penn State specifically — he just wanted to go where he felt like he mattered.

“I made sure wherever I went, they would take care of me,” Omari said. “So that I don’t have to worry about the other stuff outside of school and football.”

Dorian said her son told her from day one that “he wanted to go where it felt like family.”

After laughing and bonding with other recruits and coaches, it became clear to Omari that Penn State held the family atmosphere he’d been searching for.

“I like the coaches, the academic buildings, the environment of the college town,” Omari said. “It all just felt like family.”

In terms of what motivates him to keep working and improving at everything he does, Omari does it all on the basis of family -- more specifically for a family member who died when he was just 8 years old.

“I play for my grandma,” Omari said. “We used to talk after my baseball games… just walking around the house talking.”

To play for someone’s memory doesn’t just mean to work hard during games.

For Omari, his work ethic is active every time at every workout or practice. It’s the reason why he’s OK with playing multiple positions despite a desire to focus solely on wide receiver.

“As long as it helps the team, I’m good with [playing multiple positions],” Omari said. “I know I can make plays at any position.”

As Franklin has shown this year with Marquis Wilson, he’s not afraid to implement players on both sides of the ball.

If Penn State’s coaching staff came to Omari with the same proposition, he said he’d take it.

With his senior season less than a month from concluding, Omari is nearing the next step in his playing career. The 3-star prospect will likely keep the same mentality in college as he’s had prior to games under the lights on Fridays.

“I try to breathe and stay calm, so I don’t get nervous,” Omari said. “I might be a little nervous before a game, but once I get hit once it all goes away.”