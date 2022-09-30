Weeks upon weeks are spent talking about and preparing for the draft. The fantasy draft seems to have higher stakes than the NFL Draft.

Once you have your team, you’re either really elated or miserable. That could all change in an instant, though. Your top running back could go down for the season, or your player could have a breakout year.

If there’s one thing about fantasy football, it’s that it can ruin your week. You can be sitting there immobile on a Sunday night listening to the intro of NBC News as you just lost by one point after your quarterback threw three interceptions on Sunday Night Football.

It can be really thrilling when your team dominates or scratches out a win. There is no debate about that.

Those are moments of fleeting happiness, though. Then the cycle begins again. You have to set your lineup, scour the waiver wire and then debate every decision until Sunday.

It’s not worth the time. Just watching the games is so much more exciting. You can really get engaged and lose yourself in the game instead of begging Justin Jefferson to get 30 more receiving yards with one minute left in the game.

The only part about fantasy football that is remotely enjoyable are the trades. There is an issue though — no one ever makes trades. It’s a mystery why the option even exists. There is so much distrust in the league that no one wants anyone to get one over on them. This goes for most leagues in my experience.

No one celebrates when they win, but people are devastated when they lose.

All of the time and effort to give yourself a one-in-12 chance to win a few hundred dollars. At that point, just save time and sports bet if that is an option in your state.

Personally, I have completely sworn off fantasy football after this season. Hopefully I can ride off into the sunset with a championship, but in all the more likely, I’ll be Venmoing a friend for $20.

There will be no Michael Jordan “I’m back” post. No Brady or Favre fake retirement. Maybe I’ll pull a Vontae Davis and retire mid game. I will never return, though. I want to take this opportunity to enjoy spending time with my family and move on to the next chapter in life.

Most of all, I’ll miss the fans who rode with me through good times and the tough times.

Retiring with two championships is not something a lot of players get to say, but I’ll never forget those times.