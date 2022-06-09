Fanatics Collectibles and its recently acquired trading card brand, Topps, announced a widespread partnership with over 100 universities, including an exclusive deal with Penn State.

The multi-year deal means physical and digital trading cards of current and former Penn State athletes are on the way, including some who have graduated to the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Set to begin between 2023 and 2025, the trading cards will combine Penn State trademarks with NIL agreements. Topps will also kick off a non-exclusive trading card program later this year that also includes Penn State athletes.

Topps has also reached separate NIL agreements with almost 200 athletes, including the likes of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, but the comprehensive list hasn’t been released.

