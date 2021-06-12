It seems like a yearly occurrence at this point that expanding the College Football Playoff is discussed.

But with this week’s news that there will be meetings to review a legitimate expansion to 12 teams, it is not unrealistic that it could finally happen.

Since its birth in 2014, the playoff has given teams an opportunity to compete for a national title which otherwise would not have made it to the game’s biggest stage.

Considering the talent and unpredictability that comes with college football, there have always been people calling for an expansion in order to give teams an opportunity after a loss or a lack of strength in their schedule.

It would also help teams that play a difficult conference slate, which is something Penn State knows all too well being inside of the competitive talent-filled Big Ten.

In fact, if a 12-team format were to have existed, it’s likely the Nittany Lions would have made the playoff in three or four double-digit win seasons.

An expansion would also put significantly less pressure on James Franklin’s group to win games like Ohio State, which has been a driving factor as to why the blue and white has yet to make an appearance in the four-team tournament.

But a perfect example of why this would be so significant and beneficial for Penn State is this year’s team.

While the 2021 Nittany Lions appear to have high-level talent on both sides of the ball and bring back some critical pieces from last year, they are realistically not a top-four team in the country.

And with the schedule Penn State is ready to take on this fall, having the expectation of perfection is unrealistic and frankly unfair given the competition Franklin and company will see.

However, that difficult strength of schedule will end up coming in handy if Penn State can string together a couple of big wins against some of the premier Big Ten teams.

It would simply allow the Nittany Lions to lose multiple games and play out their season knowing there is still a chance to rally and get into the big dance.

So when it comes time to select the top 12 teams for the playoff, it is not unrealistic to think that a three-loss team could get in — something Penn State would have accomplished in 2018 had the expansion been in effect at the time. Iowa State similarly finished at No. 10 in last year’s CFP ranking with an 8-3 record.

Not only would this be a fun race to watch down the stretch of the season for Penn State, but it would have a legitimate playoff race feel as opposed to knowing you can’t win a championship with a one or two-loss resume.

On top of the competitive aspects that benefit the Nittany Lions, there are certainly reputation and monetary repercussions that would come in the expanded format.

Being ranked 12th in the current CFP poll and being the No. 12 seed in the expanded playoff aren’t really all that different, but simply having the ability to tell a recruit “we annually compete for a national championship” will undoubtedly be more enticing.

The boost in revenue for the university can’t be understated either.

No matter if it’s one, two, three or four games in the playoff for Penn State, another game in the spotlight for a national audience is very notable. Not to mention the fact that Week 1 of the playoff could potentially be held in Beaver Stadium.

While it can be argued that the field should be expanded to six or eight teams before 12, it feels necessary to open things up a bit and give teams who have competed hard all season a shot to make some noise on college football’s biggest stage.

