The national spotlight is coming Jahan Dotson's way.

The former Penn Stater is set to be featured on ESPN's "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL" on April 27, according to a post on Dotson's Instagram story.

A number of former Nittany Lions have graced the silver screen in the annual draft special, such as Saquon Barkley, KJ Hamler, Trace McSorley, Christian Hackenberg, Adrian Amos and John Urschel.

Last year, it was Micah Parsons to star in the series, prior to being drafted No. 11-overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dotson, who ran an official 4.43-second 40-yard dash in this month's NFL Draft combine, is set to be one of 15 Penn Staters to perform in Thursday's pro day.

