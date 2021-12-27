Ex-Penn State running back Miles Sanders suffers injury, optimistic for return this season

Former Penn State and current Eagles running back Miles Sanders is continuing to face injury trouble during his 2021 campaign.

Sanders fractured his hand in Philadelphia’s 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and coach Nick Sirianni said his feature tailback will be out for this weekend’s game against Washington.

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand yesterday, sources say, and he’ll have an MRI and additional tests today to determine if there is other damage and whether or not he can play through it. Sanders left the stadium in a soft cast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Sirianni said the team isn't placing Sanders on injured reserve indicating he could return this season with the Eagles in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

The former second-round pick has 754 rushing yards on the season and is sixth in the NFL at 5.5 yards per carry, yet Sanders is still without a touchdown this year.

