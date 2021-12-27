You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-Penn State running back Miles Sanders suffers injury, optimistic for return this season

Eagles Giants Football, Miles Sanders

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) leaps over New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former Penn State and current Eagles running back Miles Sanders is continuing to face injury trouble during his 2021 campaign.

Sanders fractured his hand in Philadelphia’s 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and coach Nick Sirianni said his feature tailback will be out for this weekend’s game against Washington.

Sirianni said the team isn't placing Sanders on injured reserve indicating he could return this season with the Eagles in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

The former second-round pick has 754 rushing yards on the season and is sixth in the NFL at 5.5 yards per carry, yet Sanders is still without a touchdown this year.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters