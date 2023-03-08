After being fired at Penn State, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has found a new home.
Air Force announced it hired Stubblefield to be its wide receiver coach Wednesday.
Taylor Subblefield named wide receivers coach https://t.co/OfoAKrQSI6— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) March 8, 2023
Stubblefield left Penn State in mid-January after being with the Nittany Lions for three seasons.
Penn State hired Marques Hagans from Virginia in his place.
