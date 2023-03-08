After being fired at Penn State, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has found a new home.

Air Force announced it hired Stubblefield to be its wide receiver coach Wednesday.

Taylor Subblefield named wide receivers coach https://t.co/OfoAKrQSI6 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) March 8, 2023

Stubblefield left Penn State in mid-January after being with the Nittany Lions for three seasons.

Penn State hired Marques Hagans from Virginia in his place.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE