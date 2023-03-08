PSU Rose Bowl Dec. 29 Stubs

Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield during Penn State Football’s practice session for The Rose Bowl on Thursday Dec. 29, 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

After being fired at Penn State, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has found a new home.

Air Force announced it hired Stubblefield to be its wide receiver coach Wednesday.

Stubblefield left Penn State in mid-January after being with the Nittany Lions for three seasons.

Penn State hired Marques Hagans from Virginia in his place.

