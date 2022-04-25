Blue-White game

Former linebacker Micah Parsons takes a selfie with fans during Penn State football’s annual Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 
Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is getting an local honor — for a second time.

The city of Harrisburg announced that Parsons will receive the Key to the City, for the second time. Parsons apparently lost his first key to the city.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the MLK City Government Center and is open to the public.

Parsons was awarded Harrisburg’s Key to the City almost a year ago in May 2021.

