Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is getting an local honor — for a second time.

The city of Harrisburg announced that Parsons will receive the Key to the City, for the second time. Parsons apparently lost his first key to the city.

We are beyond excited to announce Mayor Williams will present @MicahhParsons11 with the Key to the City on Tuesday at 1pm at the MLK City Govt Center. The public is welcome to come!Yes, this is Micah's 2nd key. He says he lost the first one! /1 — City of Harrisburg (@thecityofhbg) April 25, 2022

The ceremony will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the MLK City Government Center and is open to the public.

Parsons was awarded Harrisburg’s Key to the City almost a year ago in May 2021.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE