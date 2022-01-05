Cowboys Giants Football

A former Nittany Lion was entered into the NFL’s coronavirus protocols Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is out of practice Wednesday, and it’s unclear when he’ll be back to gridiron.

Parsons has enjoyed an incredible rookie season, tallying 13 sacks, as well as leading the league with 20 tackles for loss.

As the season comes to close, Parsons is a frontrunner for the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

