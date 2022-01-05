A former Nittany Lion was entered into the NFL’s coronavirus protocols Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is out of practice Wednesday, and it’s unclear when he’ll be back to gridiron.

#Cowboys entered Micah Parsons in the COVID-19 protocol. He won’t practice today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2022

Parsons has enjoyed an incredible rookie season, tallying 13 sacks, as well as leading the league with 20 tackles for loss.

As the season comes to close, Parsons is a frontrunner for the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Let’s Be Frank | Outback Bowl loss has silver lining thanks to future depth on Penn State football's defense When James Franklin walked in to face the media days before Penn State’s Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas, he knew he would soon be hit with a barrage of questions surrounding his six bowl game opt outs.