Penn State Football Media Day August 6 Artifact Photo (Helmet and Ball)

Photographers use footballs and helmets to arrange portrait photos of particular players during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

Former Penn State commit quarterback Marcus Stokes had his scholarship withdrawn from Florida.

Stokes, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2023, posted a video on his social media of him singing to rap music in which he used offensive language.

The quarterback made an apology for his actions Sunday.

Stokes flipped his commitment to Florida on July 7 after he committed to Penn State on April 8.

