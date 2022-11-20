Former Penn State commit quarterback Marcus Stokes had his scholarship withdrawn from Florida.
Stokes, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2023, posted a video on his social media of him singing to rap music in which he used offensive language.
The quarterback made an apology for his actions Sunday.
November 20, 2022
Stokes flipped his commitment to Florida on July 7 after he committed to Penn State on April 8.
