Another former Penn State player has announced his transfer destination.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux, a two-year Nittany Lion backup, will transfer to Pitt, he announced on Sunday.

Veilleux tallied 282 passing yards and three touchdowns in five games over his two years in Happy Valley.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

