Another former Penn State player has announced his transfer destination.
Quarterback Christian Veilleux, a two-year Nittany Lion backup, will transfer to Pitt, he announced on Sunday.
PITT IS IT #H2P #WEnotME @CoachDuzzPittFB @FrankCignetti @Coach_JDiBiaso pic.twitter.com/8EMDZtwpAR— Chr1st1an Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) December 18, 2022
Veilleux tallied 282 passing yards and three touchdowns in five games over his two years in Happy Valley.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Former Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw commits to Louisville through transfer portal
Former Penn State defensive end Rodney McGraw found a new home, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.