Christian Veilleux (9) practices throwing at Michigan State game

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux (9) plays catch with fellow quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during a timeout at the football game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 30-27.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Another former Penn State player has announced his transfer destination.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux, a two-year Nittany Lion backup, will transfer to Pitt, he announced on Sunday.

Veilleux tallied 282 passing yards and three touchdowns in five games over his two years in Happy Valley.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags