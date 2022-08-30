Just a couple of days after Penn State announced its captains for the 2022 season, the New York Giants announced its own, and two of them are former Nittany Lions.

The Giants named running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Cam Brown as two of their 10 captains for the 2022 season.

Got the C on their chests 🤩 pic.twitter.com/46kzXvUQzq — New York Giants (@Giants) August 30, 2022

Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl. At Penn State, he was named All-Big Ten first team in 2016 and 2017 before being New York's second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Brown is in his third season with the Giants after he was drafted in 2020 in the sixth round.

The Silver Spring, Maryland, native played four seasons at Penn State and racking up Big Ten third team accolades in 2019. He was a captain of that year's squad.

Barkley is in his fourth year captaining Big Blue, while it is Brown's first time holding the position.

