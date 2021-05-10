Former Penn State linebacker Tamba Hali is set to officially head into retirement after singing a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.
The six-time Pro Bowler last appeared in 2017 after playing 12 seasons in Kansas City, where he had 596 total tackles to go along with 89.5 sacks as both a defensive end and outside linebacker.
We have signed Tamba Hali to a one-day contract. The six-time Pro Bowler will officially retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UDTIvjl7pb— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2021
Hali was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2006 draft and stayed with the Chiefs throughout his entire career.
The Gbanga, Liberia, native was a consensus All-American with the Nittany Lions in 2005 and was a part of the Orange Bowl winning team that defeated Florida State 26-23 in three overtimes.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Former Penn State and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin just added ano…