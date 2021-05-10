Former Penn State linebacker Tamba Hali is set to officially head into retirement after singing a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

The six-time Pro Bowler last appeared in 2017 after playing 12 seasons in Kansas City, where he had 596 total tackles to go along with 89.5 sacks as both a defensive end and outside linebacker.

Hali was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2006 draft and stayed with the Chiefs throughout his entire career.

The Gbanga, Liberia, native was a consensus All-American with the Nittany Lions in 2005 and was a part of the Orange Bowl winning team that defeated Florida State 26-23 in three overtimes.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

SEE IT: Chris Godwin ties the knot with longtime fiancee Former Penn State and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin just added ano…