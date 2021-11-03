Micah Parsons has been nothing short of phenomenal over the course of his first seven games in the NFL.
However, his performance Sunday was likely his best yet, earning him some honorary hardware.
Following his 11 tackles, four tackle-for-loss showing against the Vikings, Parsons was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8.
NFC Players of the Week! (Week 8)@19problemz | @MicahhParsons11 | @ZGonzalez_5 pic.twitter.com/jg0TGjKBBk— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2021
This comes as the second time this season a former Nittany Lion has won the honor for their respective conferences, joining rookie defensive end Odafe Oweh, who won the honor in for the AFC in Week 2.
