Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a play during the game against the University of Pittsburgh at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. No. 13 Penn State defeated Pitt 17-10.

Former Penn State linebacker and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons wrestled in high school but has since focused primarily on football — becoming the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year this past season.

It seems like Parsons' wrestling roots haven't gone entirely away, though, as he accepted an invitation from Randy Orton to attend WrestleMania 38. Parsons even tweeted that he's looking for a tag-in during the event.

“The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History” will kick off at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3.

The event is set to feature participants such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

