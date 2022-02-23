Former Penn State linebacker and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons wrestled in high school but has since focused primarily on football — becoming the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year this past season.

It seems like Parsons' wrestling roots haven't gone entirely away, though, as he accepted an invitation from Randy Orton to attend WrestleMania 38. Parsons even tweeted that he's looking for a tag-in during the event.

Randy!!! Invite accepted!! I’ll see you there!! Tag me in if you need me! https://t.co/By4sA8VffD — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 23, 2022

“The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History” will kick off at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3.

The event is set to feature participants such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

