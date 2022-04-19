A former Penn State football player will stay in the NFL after signing a new contract Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender to stay in the Steel City for the time being. The Steelers reportedly placed the tender on him back in March, and the team made the signing official Tuesday.

LB Marcus Allen has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 19, 2022

The Steelers extending the tender allowed him to keep his spot with the black and gold but negotiate contracts with other teams that the Steelers could then match. Now that Allen signed the tender, he's locked in.

Allen played safety for the Nittany Lions from 2014-2017 and currently holds the No. 5 spot for career tackles in Penn State history.

He converted to linebacker once he reached the professional level and has spent the entirety of his career as a member of the Steelers.

