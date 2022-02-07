Ex-Penn State football player Geno Lewis controlling own destiny to succeed in Canadian Football League

Former Penn State wide receiver Geno Lewis is no stranger to the cold, but to this point, nothing has compared to a winter in Montreal, Canada.

While his path to finding a permanent home has faced many ups and downs, Lewis is finally beginning to settle in amid freezing temperatures and snowy fields.

“It’s the coldest winter I’ve ever been in,” Lewis told The Daily Collegian. “In the same week, there were double-digit negatives in the Fahrenheit. That’s the first time I’ve ever experienced that.”

Depending on who you ask, “home” is a relative term.

For Lewis, home is where the opportunity is.

From Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, to State College to Norman, Oklahoma, Lewis’ homes have taken many forms, but the journey to Montreal started with him as a multi-positional star at Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth, Pennsylvania.

Playing quarterback, safety and wide receiver, it wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school that Lewis finally began to find a niche at a single position.

“I played receiver and ended up having like 31 catches for over 800 yards and 12 touchdowns,” Lewis said. “The letters just started coming in after that.”

Because his coach, Pat Keating, was a librarian at a time, Lewis would come down to the library to read letters and meet with college coaches from various universities across the country.

Of the coaches to meet with Lewis, none made a greater impact on his college decision than Penn State assistants Dick Anderson and Tom Bradley.

Having visited University Park multiple times dating back to eighth grade, Lewis was familiar with the campus and the culture of Happy Valley — home to the “big-time football” he wished to play in his home state of Pennsylvania.

“It got to the point where there were a lot of schools coming in. During my senior year, I didn’t want to have to keep answering the same questions,” Lewis said. “I had a feeling of where I wanted to go: Penn State. [I] took so many visits there. It just felt right.”

While the decision to commit to the Nittany Lions may have felt right in August 2011, Lewis found himself rethinking his college decision just months later after news of the decades-long Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case broke.

Not long after, longtime Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, who recruited Lewis, was fired. Lewis was in attendance for Paterno’s last game.

“When all that happened, it was crazy,” Lewis said. “Everything just spun.”

Lewis said he turned on the TV to see vans being flipped amid State College riots, leaving his future college town in disarray. He questioned who would coach him once he stepped foot on campus.

Despite “talking to other schools” at the time, specifically Virginia Tech and Oregon, Lewis decided to stick it out and enrolled at Penn State on June 25, 2012.

Headlined by a number of NCAA sanctions, including scholarship reductions and a postseason ban, and led by a first-year head coach in Bill O’Brien, Lewis’ first season at Penn State would be his greatest obstacle as an athlete to that point.

“Considering at the time he wanted to go to Penn State, all the adversity that that school was going through, seeing him stick through that and be loyal to the decision he made to go there, that was really good for me to see,” Geno’s sister, Alexis Lewis, told the Collegian.

How Geno handled his freshman season and the adversity that came with it is a long-standing test that Alexis described as controlling “what you can control.”

“He had no control over everything that happened. He had no control over the new coaches coming in and really didn't know anything about it,” Alexis said. “But what he could control was his effort and determination to show them that [he] committed here and wanted to be here.”

Aside from the sanctions, Geno had his own on-field troubles at the time.

It wasn’t that Geno wasn’t athletically ready to compete as early as his true-freshman season in 2012, it was O’Brien’s pro-style coaching method that brought tons of new language to Penn State’s playbook.

“That’s what had me playing kind of slow,” Geno said. “It's a difference from going from high school, you just go straight symbols and then you get to college and you got a whole playbook, a big playbook… I might have thought I was ready, but I wasn't ready yet.”

After taking a redshirt year during his freshman campaign, Geno was ready to prove why he came to Penn State when the 2013 season rolled around.

“It was so exciting because I was finally able to play in front of 110,000 fans,” Geno said. “All the hard work I’d put in to pay off. That redshirt year [was] hard, man.”

With Geno’s mentor and Penn State’s No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson sidelined for the first half of action in the 2013 season opener against Syracuse, Geno was given a real opportunity to shine in his first collegiate game.

With just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Christian Hackenberg connected with Geno for a 54-yard touchdown — the first touchdown of his collegiate career.

While still playing limited snaps, Geno scored two more touchdowns in 2013 and returned the following season ready to take on an increased role. He and DaeSean Hamilton were poised to be the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 and 2 receivers, led by a new head coach in James Franklin.

2014 was also the first season since the NCAA sanctions were levied that Penn State was once again eligible for a bowl game, adding some extra motivation and excitement to reach bowl game status once again.

“A lot of us didn’t even know how bowl games worked,” Geno said. “Going to the Pinstripe Bowl was awesome.”

The Nittany Lions went on to win their bowl game 31-30 in overtime against Boston College, with Geno finding the end zone once in the third quarter.

Despite finishing the 2014 season with 55 receptions and 751 receiving yards, Geno saw his playing time drop immensely the next year, as younger receivers like Hamilton and Chris Godwin continued to progress.

“I never missed a game for injuries at Penn State, the times were just changing,” Geno said. “I knew if I had that same season that I had that year, I would just mess up my whole opportunities for my future.”

With that in mind, Geno made the first big move of his career, moving away from Pennsylvania for the first time in his life to the blue-blood football town of Norman, Oklahoma, to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

“It was me moving away and just from Pennsylvania in general, finally going out on my own where I can't just drive home and see my family,” Geno said. “Going to Oklahoma was a whole different ball game. I was ready for it, though.”

Alongside nationally recognized athletes like Baker Mayfield, Dede Westbrook and Joe Mixon, as well as a respected coaching staff led by head coach Bob Stoops and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, Geno was a part of a team in the spotlight as he attempted to chase the NFL following his senior season.

After winning the Big 12 Championship behind a 388-yard, 32 reception senior year at Oklahoma, Geno participated in the Sooners’ pro day, which hosted numerous NFL scouts.

“After my pro day, I was hearing from probably 15 teams,” Geno said. “Draft day came around, and I wasn’t really expecting to be drafted… but I was expecting to be a priority free agent.”

The calls never came.

Geno was left searching for his first NFL opportunity before the Cincinnati Bengals invited him to their rookie minicamp.

“At the time, nobody gave me a chance. Nobody believed in me,” Geno said. “I had that chip on my shoulder.”

Although he said he “played well” at the Bengals’ minicamp, an offer never came. Two weeks later, the story repeated itself at the Seattle Seahawks’ camp.

“I could see how much it was hurting him, how frustrated he was,” Alexis said. “In his mind he was like ‘If I don't make it to the NFL, then what's the point?’”

That’s when Geno’s agent got a call from the CFL.

“[Montreal] wants to bring you in for the last three days of camp,” Geno’s agent told him.

Never having been to Canada before or knowing any of the various rule changes between Canadian and American football, Geno took a chance.

After showing out at camp and in a preseason game, Geno was offered a spot on the Alouettes’ practice squad to show the organization more of what he could bring to the field.

“[Joining] the practice squad was a hard decision because I could go on and get a regular job and make way more money than the practice squad in the CFL,” Geno said. “But ultimately, my dad told me if I wanted to keep the dream alive, I’d go up there, grind it out and do what I got to do.”

After spending the 2017 season adjusting to the rules of CFL on Montreal’s practice squad, Geno returned in 2018 with a new mentality and a new offensive coordinator, Khari Jones, who shared a similar journey to Geno and others on CFL rosters.

Following his college career at UC Davis, Jones played briefly with the Albany Firebirds of the AFL and Scottish Claymores of the WLAF before bouncing around the CFL from 1997 to 2007.

In 2001, Jones won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award.

“I've been in these guys' shoes,” Jones told the Collegian. “I've been in the same situation in some respects, so I can always relate to them.”

Under Jones, Geno broke out in 2018, starting all 18 games and bringing in 827 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

One of Geno’s quarterbacks in 2018? Johnny Manziel.

“Me and Johnny Manziel, we had a great relationship,” Geno said. “I was his leading receiver… I was appreciative of my time with Johnny, just having that experience.”

Following his breakout 2018 campaign, Geno just kept improving.

In 2019, Geno went on to tally 1,133 receiving yards and five touchdowns — his first ever 1,000-plus yard season in his football career.

For the first time in two years, Geno began receiving NFL calls once again.

“I ended up doing a workout for the New York Giants, and then I did another workout for the Chicago Bears,” Geno said. “They both went great. Unfortunately, I think like a week later, both the team’s coaching staffs got fired.”

Despite another missed opportunity in the NFL, the chance to make a roster was still there for Geno, who had reached his first CFL All-Star selection the year before and continued to climb statistically.

Once 2020 rolled around, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the CFL season and the NFL preseason — normally a time that gives those trying to crack an NFL roster the opportunity to do so.

“I was lucky enough to play 11 years, and I couldn't imagine one of my seasons being taken away, especially at the top of my game,” Jones said. “I felt for the players more than anything, just because their careers are so short.”

Another year in the books and another season on the horizon, Geno began to look at himself in the mirror prior to the 2021 season.

“Because of 2020 happening, that’s another year that goes by and another year I get older,” Geno said.

As 2020 came to a close, Geno made the next step in his football career, signing a contract extension with the Alouettes through the 2022 season.

In 2021, Geno had another remarkable season, finishing third in the league with 964 receiving yards and posting a career-high nine touchdowns.

“You gotta be grateful. Even though I’m in the CFL, I’m the best receiver in the CFL,” Geno said. “It’s a lot of people that wish they were in the same position that I’m in now… So for me to be living my dream. This might not be the NFL, but I'm still playing the game that I love every day.”

Just like his time at Penn State, Geno is only controlling what he can control in Montreal.

“I had gotten the short end of the stick with the 2020 [season] being canceled and in 2019 with all the coaching staffs getting fired. That's out of my control,” Geno said. “So if me being in the CFL is in my control, I’m about to go crazy up here.”

While it may not be Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, State College, or Norman, Oklahoma, Geno is finding a home for himself each day in Montreal.

“I get a lot of love in Montreal. I love the city of Montreal,” Geno said. “This is really the only place that really gave me my shot and the opportunity that's helped me make some money in my life.”

Looking back on the ups and downs of his career, through touchdowns in packed Beaver Stadium crowds to Big 12 championships to freezing workouts in Montreal, Geno is just grateful to be playing the game he loves.

“Unfortunately, everybody can't be first round picks, everybody can't get drafted, everybody can't get signed as an undrafted free agent,” Geno said. “If the CFL is where I’m going to be, I’m trying to be a CFL Hall of Famer.”