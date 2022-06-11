New Sports news graphic
Former Penn State linebacker Brandon Short announced the launch of The Karli Short Better Tomorrow Scholarship Fund on Friday for the students of the Penn State Greater Allegheny campus.

The scholarship fund will aid students that have been affected by gun violence through donations to the foundation’s website. All donations will be fully tax deductible.

The namesake and inspiration for the foundation comes from Short’s late daughter, Karli Short, who was killed on Sept. 13, 2021 due to gun violence in McKeesport, Pennsylvania — the town where Penn State Greater Allegheny is located.

More information and donation links can be found on the foundation's website.

