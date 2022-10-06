Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez will extend his football career in the XFL after signing a letter of intent on Thursday.

The agreement states that if Gonzalez isn’t picked up by an NFL team by the start of the 2023 XFL season, he is guaranteed a spot on an XFL roster for the season.

Gonzalez started 42 games for the Nittany Lions, the majority of which were at left guard, over the course of his college career from 2015-2019. Prior to the XFL letter of intent, Gonzalez spent time on the Arizona Cardinals’ and Buffalo Bills’ rosters before going undrafted in the USFL draft in April.

The XFL season starts on Feb. 18, 2023.

